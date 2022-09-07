Will Kittynomica (KIN) achieve immense value rise like Cardano (ADA)?

By EWN • 07 September 2022 • 15:09

Every day hundreds of new cryptocurrencies are created by developers. According to CoinMarketCap, there are more than 17,000 cryptocurrencies in the world and that number is seemingly increasing regularly. New cryptos emerge with the idea of solving some issues previous ones weren’t able to solve with their use cases. Kittynomica (KIN) is one of those new coins that have entered the world of crypto with the aim of overseeing a huge value rise like Cardano (ADA) has achieved.

Of course, Cardano’s (ADA) rise didn’t happen overnight. It’s been a result of hard work. from its developers and an impressive use case. It was quite easy to adopt Cardano (ADA) when it entered the crypto because of its perfect offering. This is what Kittynomica (KIN) wishes to emulate as it enters the vast world of cryptocurrencies. Let’s take a look at how it goes to achieve these things.

Kittynomica (KIN)

Kittynomica (KIN) is a unique new cryptocurrency that has come into the crypto world with massive offerings. It comes with the ability to help users create their very own metaverse. It aims to use a reward system using its native token, KIN.

This Binance Smart Chain (BSC) coin is Ultima looking at helping users create a metaverse they can call their own which can be used to build NFTs and also sell off these NFTs at unique marketplaces.

Trading just NFTs in the marketplace is not the only thing Kittynomica (KIN) will be offering. It’s set to give users the opportunity to actually trade their favorite memes in exchange for NFTs.

According to its whitepaper, the platform is also aiming to give users access to the creators of these memes with an increased opportunity to create more of them together. Such creation will lead to the co-ownership of the memes which will bring more income and ease of sale.

Developers of Kittynomica (KIN) are making sure that the metaverse they create is going to be the very best in all terms. They plan to grant their members access to voting rights and to make sure they get involved in all things around the ecosystem. Users will be able to easily accept or reject any impending change proposed.

It’s also important to note that Kittynomica (KIN) users will be given the opportunity to easily stake their coins and earn from these staking.

It’s become quite obvious that with such Immense offerings, this new coin is definitely on the right path to succeed just like Cardano (ADA) did.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is an impressive decentralized blockchain that employs the services of Ouroboros. Ouroboros is a very popular peer-reviewed protocol that helps in the maintenance of decentralized networks.

What this means is that Cardano (ADA) cab easily offers very scalable, and flexible services throughout its ecosystem. Cardano (ADA) makes sure it aims to bring solutions to many issues around blockchain by making provisions for different laters of accounting and computing.

Cardano (ADA) makes sure to employ a unique voting system that its users utilize within the community. Cardano (ADA) also makes sure users are able to get good rewards without having to do much in the community.

If you’re looking for a perfect place to carry out swift, seamless transactions as you earn good income on the side, then Cardano (ADA) is the crypto for you.

Cardano (ADA) was aptly named after a very popular scientist, Gerolamo Cardano while its native token ADA, was named after yet another popular scientist, Ada Lovelace.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts believe you should take a look at these coins if you ever want to own good cryptos with powerful use cases backed by a great communities.

Kittynomica (KIN)

Website: https://kittynomica.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/KittynomicaTokenOfficial

Sponsored