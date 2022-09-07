By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 7:50

Women's National Basketball Association mourns as Seattle Storm's Sue Bird retires Credit: Dmitry Argunov/Shutterstock.com

Professional basketball player for the Women’s National Basketball Association, Sue Bird has officially retired aged 41, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

Sue Bird, professional basketball player of the Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association has officially retired following the Seattle Storm loss 97-92 to Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena.

In 2002 Bird was drafted by Seattle Storm and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

Bird is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades, as of 2021.

Twitter has exploded with comments and tributes to Sue Bird following her retirement:

🐐 5x Euroleague champion Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/DG7qo3T5s4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2022

I love Sue Bird. If she is gonna bow out, I'd rather she lose to my favorite player @_ajawilson22 than anyone else. Congrats, my sister! U the best player in the game, idc what nobody say about it! Go get that ring!! — Jason Adams (@Sparty313) September 7, 2022

Sue Bird: “I don't have second thoughts. … Am I gonna miss basketball? Absolutely, there's gonna be nothing like this. I don't think I'll ever be able to replicate it and I'm not even gonna try.” — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) September 7, 2022

"It's too bad we didn't make the finals. I wanted to taste that charter." — Sue Bird — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) September 7, 2022

Hundreds more tweets were posted on Sue Bird’s comments as well as tributes and accolades to her achievements:

Sue Bird on soaking in her last moment on the court: "Kinda weird, definitely surreal. I think initially I felt sad about the season and the game, and then I think as the emotions started to come to the surface that's also when I knew deep down that that was my last game." — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) September 7, 2022

So this was the deal that the devil made Seattle. You get the 🐐 Sue Bird for 21 years, but the trade off is no Mariners postseason. We only find out after. I can honestly live with that knowing this ball team. #suebird https://t.co/tEGp1tvzIC — Joshua Hammond (@iJoshHammond) September 7, 2022

I'm glad Sue Bird and generations henceforth have had a pro league here in which to do their thing. Everyone should get a chance to play and the WNBA has brought us closer to that ideal. https://t.co/UfGqZ4UlyE — David Brown: Baseball Demonstrator (@AnswerDave) September 7, 2022

The Lewis and Clark graduate retires alongside teammate Sue Bird. A terrific career for the Spokane native https://t.co/OHUWObe7im — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) September 7, 2022

Sue Bird and Serena retire within same week. Universe is having a moment. — Michelle Skoor 🏳️‍🌈 (@Michelle_Skoor) September 7, 2022

I just want to take a second to wish Sue Bird all the best in retirement. She's a true Seattle sports icon. 20 year career, 4 Championships all in Seattle. Respect. pic.twitter.com/6PUh9qYSAz — Dan Rose (@DanRoseMMA) September 7, 2022

