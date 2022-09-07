BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada Close
Women’s National Basketball Association mourns as Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird retires

By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 7:50

Women's National Basketball Association mourns as Seattle Storm's Sue Bird retires Credit: Dmitry Argunov/Shutterstock.com

Professional basketball player for the Women’s National Basketball Association, Sue Bird has officially retired aged 41, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

Sue Bird, professional basketball player of the Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association has officially retired following the Seattle Storm loss 97-92 to Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena.

In 2002 Bird was drafted by Seattle Storm and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

Bird is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades, as of 2021.

Twitter has exploded with comments and tributes to Sue Bird following her retirement:

“At 41 years old, Sue Bird has officially called it a career. One of the game’s best point guards of all time.”

🐐 4x WNBA champion
🐐 13x All-Star
🐐 5x Olympic gold medalist
🐐 2x NCAA champion
🐐 5x Euroleague champion

“Absolute legend.”

“I love Sue Bird. If she is gonna bow out, I’d rather she lose to my favorite player @_ajawilson22
than anyone else. Congrats, my sister! U the best player in the game, idc what nobody say about it! Go get that ring!!”

“Sue Bird: “I don’t have second thoughts. … Am I gonna miss basketball? Absolutely, there’s gonna be nothing like this. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to replicate it and I’m not even gonna try.”

“”It’s too bad we didn’t make the finals. I wanted to taste that charter.” — Sue Bird”

Hundreds more tweets were posted on Sue Bird’s comments as well as tributes and accolades to her achievements:

The news follows reports of basketball clubs and fans in mourning on Wednesday, August 24 following news that Dani Gómez, an 18-year-old player from the Peñas Huesca Basketball Club, died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

