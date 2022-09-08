Spain’s King Felipe VI deeply saddened by news of Queen’s passing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 September 2022 • 22:30

King Felipe IV Image Source: Casa Reyes

Spain’s King Felipe VI said he is deeply saddened by the news of the Queen’s passing.

A private statement issued by King Felipe VI to King Charles III on Thursday, September 8 said: “Deeply saddened by the sad news of the passing of her beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our deepest condolences to Her Majesty and to the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Government of Spain.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most significant episodes in our world’s history over the last seven decades.

“Her sense of duty, dedication and lifetime of service to the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland is an example to us all and will be a strong and valuable legacy for future generations.

“Queen Letizia and I send our love and prayers to Her Majesty and the whole family. You are in our hearts and thoughts. You will be greatly missed. With my friendship and affection, Felipe.”

King Felipe VI, whose family are no strangers to controversy, is known to have held the Queen in high regard having managed to remain dignified and without controversy during her many years as the head of Britain.

The King’s views were echoed by Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s Prime Minister who issued his own statement saying: “I offer my condolences to the entire royal family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Spain’s King Felipe VI joins a long list of world leaders who are deeply saddened by news of Queen’s passing and who have paid homage to her courage, her conviction and her stoicism.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.