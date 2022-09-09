World’s biggest rock stars pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Some of the biggest rock stars in the world have paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen after her sad passing yesterday, Thursday, September 8. Many of these huge performers of course met the great monarch when she tapped her ceremonial sword on their shoulders.Sir Elton John paused his live concert in Toronto, Canada, to pay his respects. He spoke at length – clearly coming from the heart – about the times he spent in the company of the Queen. Elton told the audience of the Commonwealth country how he knew her personally, and of his happy moments with the Queen when he received his knighthood in 1998.https://twitter.com/eltonofficial/status/1567947331294691334?s=20&t=Rghe6QPD2NrrbSIlL9bDDQ”For my whole life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood, I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family”, wrote Sir Mick Jagger, the enigmatic frontman of the Rolling Stones.

Former Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney posted: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King”, attaching a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth.

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

One of the nation’s newest rock stars, former One Direction singer Harry Styles, is in the middle of a run of sell-out concerts at New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden. At the start of last night’s show, the young man asked the crowd to join him in a round of applause for the Queen’s 70 years of service.

He received a rapturous response to his request, followed by a promise of giving his audience a great night from that point on.

Harry Styles paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at New York's Madison Square Garden, asking the audience to applaud her "70 years of service." 📹: @claireypotter15 pic.twitter.com/t14jvm2Bv9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 9, 2022

Sir Rod Stewart has already lost his older brother Don this Tuesday, September 6, aged 94. He paid tribute to both of them in a post on Twitter: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls”.

“What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King”, added Sir Rod.

It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. pic.twitter.com/9FKYrQQ3kN — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) September 8, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.