World’s biggest rock stars pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

By Chris King • 09 September 2022
Image of Her Majesty the Queen.
For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022
Former Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney posted: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King”, attaching a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth.
God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peaceLong live The King
Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022
One of the nation’s newest rock stars, former One Direction singer Harry Styles, is in the middle of a run of sell-out concerts at New York’s prestigious Madison Square Garden. At the start of last night’s show, the young man asked the crowd to join him in a round of applause for the Queen’s 70 years of service.
He received a rapturous response to his request, followed by a promise of giving his audience a great night from that point on.
Harry Styles paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at New York's Madison Square Garden, asking the audience to applaud her "70 years of service."
📹: @claireypotter15 pic.twitter.com/t14jvm2Bv9
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 9, 2022
Sir Rod Stewart has already lost his older brother Don this Tuesday, September 6, aged 94. He paid tribute to both of them in a post on Twitter: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls”.
“What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King”, added Sir Rod.
It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.
Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. pic.twitter.com/9FKYrQQ3kN
— Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) September 8, 2022
