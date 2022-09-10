Pulpi (Almeria) hosts important Tourist Caves and Mines conference in October

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 18:34

GEODA VISIT: Fernando Gimenez with Pulpi mayor and councillors Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

PULPI’s Geoda, one of the world’s largest crystal caves, is to host the next edition of the Cuevatur conference.

The eighth edition of this annual event, which will be held between October 19 and 23 and focuses on visitable tourist caves and mines, is organised by Spain’s Association of Tourist Caves (ACTE) with cooperation from Pulpi town hall and other bodies including the Junta de Andalucia and the College of Geologists.

The conference will also have the backing of the Diputacion provincial council, announced Fernando Gimenez, who heads its Tourism department, during a recent working meeting with Pulpi’s mayor Juan Pedro Garcia.

Also present were the deputy mayor and Tourism councillor Juanba Lopez, and Angeles Martinez, who is a Pulpi councillor as well as vice-president of the Diputacion.

Fernando Gimenez congratulated Pulpi town hall on the decision to hold the conference in the Geoda, regarded as one of the Costa de Almeria brand’s most important attractions.

Since making it possible to visit the Geoda, which was only discovered in 1999, the province had become a point of reference for professionals as well as geo-tourism enthusiasts, Gimenez said.

