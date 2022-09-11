How Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Fantom are providing new uses for DeFi

By EWN • 11 September 2022 • 17:09

The world of cryptocurrency is filled with so much potential and opportunities to make money but just like any other business venture, it is also capable of loss and financial instability. In the times before the current dip, most people were on the former side, profiting and enjoying the success of crypto investments.

The dip has now changed this dynamic with a significant number of pros, newbies, and even government officials trying to quit and escape the crypto market with the little they have. This is not good because the coming seasons of crypto are going to be filled with success and profit if only people would be patient and put more time into finding prospective coins.

The market is filled with a large number of varying altcoins so here are some interesting options to start the research on; Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Fantom (FTM).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is putting its community first

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a crypto-developing community that strives to make decentralised finance (DeFi) locations the place of storage for monetary items. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a product of the current technologically inclined environment being that it is interested in adding the newest and most exciting additions in the cryptocurrency space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is for the community not just verbally but also through their actual actions which they often show. For example, the developers of the network will make 90% of all its tokens available to the community at launch without any form of ploy or trick in store. Another great showing would be through their humanitarian act of saving 5% of the total tokens in a transparent wallet dedicated to helping save oceans all around planet earth.

The following are a few reasons why you should look more into the Big Eye Coin (BIG)

Zero Taxes or Transact Fees: The platform prides itself in making sure that members of its community are not charged any amount for tax or transaction fees in general when carrying out any transaction on it. It Is Pro-DeFi: DeFi or Decentralised Finance is a very important aspect of the crypto economy yet even with all its importance, only about 1 percent of the world’s total populace has any idea of what it means. This is a great injustice Big Eyes Cat wants to put an end to by having educational tutorials in its system that will educate people on everything you need to know about the platform. Very Fun: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) differentiates itself from other crypto platforms by pushing away the overly serious look in favour of embracing its vibrant, cute, and enjoyable environment that makes members comfortable and happy. They know how daunting it can be to get into the world of crypto which is why the user interface is simple and very accommodating to the average person.

Polygon (MATIC) is developing decentralised applications

Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto coin that provides its users with the features of the second largest blockchain, Ethereum (ETH), and a separate singular blockchain as well for cheaper costs and a safe environment where users can access and play with decentralised applications (dApps).

They are very conscious of their name and that’s why they put a lot of effort into promoting and advertising themselves by working with big brands such as their recent non-fungible token (NFT) collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) called YSL Beauty Golden Block.

Fantom (FTM) is Dominating the Crypto-verse

Fantom (FTM) is a decentralised and openly sourced cryptocurrency token with the large goal of becoming the new Ethereum (ETH) by outdoing it by giving users much faster and also cheaper transactions on its network.

It uses what is known as Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) to facilitate the improved transaction speed that occurs on its network. Another great feature of Fantom (FTM) is that it runs every transaction independently without having to add them to a line or queuing system for processing. It also gives its users the chance to earn on the platform when they make use of liquidity stakes.

At the end of the day, cryptocurrency tokens are being introduced every day and a lot of them have the potential to make a lot of money for buyers. So, take time to properly research any token you want to acquire and ensure that the level of risk involved is one you’re willing to take.

