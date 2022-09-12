Motorcyclist dies while fleeing from police in the Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 20:21

Image of Local Police officer. Credit: Policia Local

A motorcyclist died in the Malaga city of Marbella while trying to escape the police, with his passenger was hospitalised.

As revealed today, Monday, September 12, a tragic motorbike accident that occurred last Saturday, September 10, in the Malaga city of Marbella, involved two individuals who were trying to flee from the police.

The incident took place at around 10:20pm and was the result of Local Police officers in the municipality of Puerto Banus observing a motorbike with two passengers. The black-coloured bike made the officers suspicious since its characteristics matched those of a bike involved in the theft of luxury watches in the upmarket region of the Costa del Sol.

According to sources of malagahoy.es, the police attempted to pull the rider over for questioning but he chose instead to speed off. He entered the A-7 motorway, pursued by the police as he raced through the traffic. The density of traffic prevented the police vehicle from keeping up with the high-powered bike.

Approaching a sliproad at Km175,500, the officers encountered a traffic jam. They quickly discovered that the cause of this hold-up was an accident involving the motorbike they were chasing. On arrival at the scene, they verified that the driver had died instantly, while his passenger was in need of medical attention.

The injured man was transferred with serious injuries to the Costa del Sol Hospital where he reportedly remains in police custody. He is being detained for attempting to evade the police. Both men were of Italian nationality, aged 44 and 45. The bike was also found to have been fitted with false numberplates, for which the passenger will also be charged when he faces a judicial hearing.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.