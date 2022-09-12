Orihuela Costa (Alicante) resident stresses importance of registering on municipal Padron

By Linda Hall • 12 September 2022 • 11:44

ORIHUELA COSTA: Residents continue to complain about services and infrastructure they receive from city hall Photo credit: Zarateman

MICHAEL MORRIS is one of many Orihuela Costa residents with something – or a great deal – to say about its services and infrastructure.

He initially contacted the Euro Weekly News to comment on dead and dying trees on the road between Los Dolses and Villa Martin.

Michael also went to complain about the illicit dumping of waste and a pit “full of excess sewage.”

“As far as I can see, Orihuela city hall is showing more neglect than ever in providing essential services for Orihuela Costa,” he said.

But Michael also maintained that part of the problem could be traced to the reluctance of many residents to register on the local Padron.

As well as the immediate benefits involving municipal services, health care and education, there were further benefits for city hall, as the larger the Padron, the bigger its allocation from the central government in Madrid.

“Orihuela Costa’s permanent population is far higher than that on the Padron,” Michael said. “So Orihuela city hall provides services for considerably more people than are covered by the central government’s allocation.”

But like so many other Orihuela Costa residents, Michael queried how much of the Padron allocation from Madrid and the taxes paid by local residents actually reached the coastal area.

“Tourism is an economic mainstay, but it needs services and infrastructure to attract visitors. And this does not include illicit waste dumping or excess sewage deposited in a pit,” he said.

Michael added that he believed the growing Orihuela Costa independence movement could get somewhere, “But will it be strong enough to bring about much change at city hall?” he asked.

“And,” he pointed out, “Whichever party residents choose to vote for they they can only do so if they are registered on the Padron.”

