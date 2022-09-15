Husqvarna motorcycles launches 2023 electric mini-cycle motocross range

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 18:09
Image of the new Husqvarna mini-cycles.
Credit: Husqvarna
As announced on Wednesday, September 14, Husqvarna Motorcycles is leading the green offroad charge with its 2023 electric mini-cycle line-up offering a choice of two models: the EE 3 and the EE 5.
They reportedly have the performance to rival 50cc petrol-driven motorcycles, so that young riders can step into the exciting world of motocross on the all-new EE 3 to learn offroad skills, while the EE 5 has a distinct competition focus.
The EE 3, the perfect entry-level machine for youngsters, is undeniably a fully-fledged motorcycle, delivering the same high level of quality for beginners and recreational riders as the competition-focused EE 5.
With its chromium molybdenum frame, durable WP suspension and advanced lightweight construction, the EE 3 sets a new benchmark for electric mini-cycles.
Peak power of 3.8 kW brings the thrills but will not overwhelm younger riders, thanks to compliant delivery via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. The electric motor’s permanent drive means there is no clutch or gearbox to master, further simplifying the riding experience.
Small diameter 10-inch wheels add to EE 3’s easy manageability, as do a low, adjustable seat height and hand lever-operated front and rear brakes. A fast-charging Li-Ion battery quickly returns the EE 3 to the action.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
