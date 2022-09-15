Husqvarna motorcycles launches 2023 electric mini-cycle motocross range

By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 18:09

Image of the new Husqvarna mini-cycles. Credit: Husqvarna

A new range of mini-cycle motocross bikes has been launched by Husqvarna for 2023.

As announced on Wednesday, September 14, Husqvarna Motorcycles is leading the green offroad charge with its 2023 electric mini-cycle line-up offering a choice of two models: the EE 3 and the EE 5. They reportedly have the performance to rival 50cc petrol-driven motorcycles, so that young riders can step into the exciting world of motocross on the all-new EE 3 to learn offroad skills, while the EE 5 has a distinct competition focus.

The EE 3, the perfect entry-level machine for youngsters, is undeniably a fully-fledged motorcycle, delivering the same high level of quality for beginners and recreational riders as the competition-focused EE 5. With its chromium molybdenum frame, durable WP suspension and advanced lightweight construction, the EE 3 sets a new benchmark for electric mini-cycles. Peak power of 3.8 kW brings the thrills but will not overwhelm younger riders, thanks to compliant delivery via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. The electric motor’s permanent drive means there is no clutch or gearbox to master, further simplifying the riding experience. Small diameter 10-inch wheels add to EE 3’s easy manageability, as do a low, adjustable seat height and hand lever-operated front and rear brakes. A fast-charging Li-Ion battery quickly returns the EE 3 to the action.

Aimed at beginners and experienced racers, the EE 5 is clearly inspired by the TC 50 motocross machine, delivering electric motor performance to rival its combustion engine counterpart. A chromium molybdenum frame, premium adjustable WP suspension, 12-inch front wheel and advanced lightweight construction make the EE 5 a complete racing machine able to run at the front.

The EE 5’s electric motor ups the performance package with a peak power of 5 kW, delivered via an intelligent, state-of-the-art control unit. It eliminates the need for a clutch or gearbox so that new riders can focus on building their offroad riding skills.

Run time of the EE 5 is up to two hours of ordinary riding or 25 minutes in flat-out competition conditions, while it takes just 70 minutes to fully recharge the lithium-ion battery. Young riders of every height can hone their skills on the EE 5 thanks to an easily adjustable seat, which can be lowered even further (to 550 mm) with an optional Suspension Lowering Kit.