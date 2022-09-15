Manfred Doss appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG

At the AUDI AG Supervisory Board meeting, which took place today, Thursday, September 15, at the Hungarian production site in Gyor, Manfred Doss was unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the AUDI AG Supervisory Board.

This means Doss is taking over the position from Herbert Diess, who resigned from the Supervisory Board on August 31, with immediate effect. Peter Mosch will remain Deputy Chairman. Doss will also become a Member and Chairman of the Presiding Committee as well as the Mediation Committee.

Manfred Doss, an experienced legal expert, is taking over as head of AUDI AG’s Supervisory Board. After studying law and completing his doctorate in Mainz, Germany, he began his career in the legal department of mg technologies AG (today GEA AG). In 2005, he joined RWE AG as Head of Corporate Legal and Corporate Affairs.

In May 2013, Doss became Head of Legal and General Representative of Porsche Automobil Holding SE in Stuttgart, Germany. Since January 2016, he has been the Management Board Member for Legal and Integrity there.

He also became Head of Legal Affairs at Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany, in January 2016, before being appointed as the Member of the Board of Management for Integrity and Legal Affairs of Volkswagen AG in February 2022.

Manfred Doss was elected a member of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG by the Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2022. Effective immediately, he will head the committee as Chairman and also become a Member and the Chairman of AUDI AG’s Presidium as well as the Mediation Committee.