Preparing to ensure that Turre (Almeria) enjoys safe San Francisco fiestas

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 19:26
TURRE FIESTAS: Mayor, government delegate, Guardia Civil and police forces discuss safety measures
Photo credit: Turre town hall
Marin, together with Turre’s mayor Maria Lopez discussed safety measures during the fiestas in honour of the town’s patron, St Francis of Assisi, which start on September 30 and continue until October 3.
Also present were Colonel Jorge Montero Llacer, who heads Almeria province’s Guardia Force, together with a representative from the Policia Nacional seconded to the Junta de Andalucia, Turre’s Policia Local chief and the local head of Proteccion Civil.
During the meeting it was agreed that the Guardia Civil’s USECIC public safety unit would provide backup for the Policia Local when fiestas crowds were likely to be at their largest, particularly at the weekend.
USECIC officers would also help Policia Local officers to carry out breathalyser tests on drivers entering and leaving the town.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
