By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 14:24

Estepona to hold its IX Urban 10km Race on October 9. Image: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

Up to 800 runners will be able to compete in the Estepona’s 10km race



The Children’s Races will be held the day before on Saturday, October 8.

The Mayor of Estepona, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, highlighted the fact that this sporting event has become consolidated in the city and the 800 runners taking part will once again enjoy an attractive route.

The race will go along the main avenues of the city, the seafront promenade, sections of the coastal corridor and some streets in the old town. Both the start and finish lines will be at the Municipal Athletics Stadium.

In addition to a 10km race, a 5km race will be held that same morning for families or people who are just starting out as athletes, or who want to enjoy this experience.

The IX Carrera Urbana will celebrate the Junior Race on Saturday, October 8, in the Municipal Athletics Stadium. There will be different distances depending on the category. According to the organisers, 400 children are expected to participate in the different races that will be held that day.

Those interested in registering can do so via the website: www.dorsalchip.es

