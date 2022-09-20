By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 14:46
Fuengirola to clean streams in preparation for the rainy season. Image: Fuengirola Town Hall
The work commenced on Tuesday, September 20, and will last a fortnight.
The councillor for Urban Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, said: “In April, the Urban Ecology Department started weeding in preparation for the summer and at this time of year we are reinforcing the cleaning of the streams in preparation for the rainy season.”
“The grant from the Junta de Andalucia is great for us to hire these workers to clean our streams.”
“At present we are working on the Pajares stream and they will spend fifteen days cleaning and clearing weeds so that when the rainy season comes we won’t have any problems,” Antonio added.
The Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Diaz, confirmed that “these are projects that are profitable and also benefit a number of people who are unemployed.”
“Therefore, we will continue in the same line of requesting and applying for employment initiatives that, on the one hand, benefit the unemployed and on the other hand, offer service in our city.”
