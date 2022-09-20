Russia withdraws Black Sea Fleet from Crimea given worsening security situation

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 10:21

Black sea fleet - Image Tsugaliev/shutterstock.com

Russia withdraws its Black Sea Fleet from Crimea according to British Intelligence.

The claim made on Tuesday, September 20 says that the fleet is being moved following advances made by Ukrainian forces, as well as the receipt of increasingly advanced weapons with a longer range.

The Kilo-class submarines have been stationed in an annexed Ukrainian Black Sea port following the Russian invasion and annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Black Sea Fleet has been relocated to the southern Russian port of Novorossiysk. The fleet is traditionally based in Crimea, an area that Russia considers strategically important and key to its safety.

The statement said: “For the past two months, the Fleet Headquarters and its main airfield have been attacked.

“The security of the bases has now been directly undermined because of Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 20 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/gmR2GIiKs1 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/svK8sD2icX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 20, 2022

Although the fleet has been moved, Ukraine has said that Russia had moved more missile cruisers and landing ships into the area. That suggests Russia will be mounting a fightback by launching long-distance missiles before landing more troops and equipment.

Whether that is their strategy remains to be seen. For now, as Russia withdraws its Black Sea Fleet it will be seen as an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin who invaded the area to improve security, a move that appears to have backfired.

