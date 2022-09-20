Travellers entering Spain from outside the EU no longer need to present the SpTH control form

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 0:15

Image of airport arrivals sign. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

The SpTH control form will no longer be required by passengers entering Spain by sea or air from countries outside the European Union.

As of tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20, passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea from countries outside the European Union will no longer have to present the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) control form.

This information was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) today Monday, September 19, signed by Pilar Aparicio, Spain’s Director General of Public Health.

The SpTH document was previously required to enter Spain as an individual’s declaration of responsibility. It contained information related to the individual’s trip, personal identification, contact and location, and epidemiological data. It also displayed information from a vaccination certificate or diagnostic test.

As stated by the health authorities, the move to scrap this document requirement is another step toward: “the normalisation of international mobility, with the least possible impact on public health”.

It added: “The measures to limit international mobility must be applied in compliance with the general principles of Union Law, and must not go beyond what is strictly necessary to safeguard public health and must be lifted when the epidemiological situation, particularly in hospitals, allows it”.

Temperature controls at all airports in the Spanish territories, and the mandatory requirement to wear a facemask on flights will remain in force for the time being, however.

Cruise ships – and their passengers – that make international trips and navigate through Spain’s territorial waters will also no longer have to comply with the conditions included in the Ministry of Health’s document ‘Sanitary measures for the re-establishment of international cruises’, as reported by europapress.es.

