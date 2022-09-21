Football Fundraising!

By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:23

A charity fun day is set to kick off with a walking football match! The football match will be contested between the ‘Elderly English Gentleman’ from Benalmádena and a group of older women. Players will be dressing to impress during the game in pink tutu skirts, sequinned hats and naughty t-shirts!

Event organisers are raising money for an Alzheimer’s and Dementia support group which works from Calahonda to support and provide care for families and sufferers of the diseases. The football match will be followed by a fair featuring bric-a-brac stalls, book and jewellery stalls, a clothes stall and a raffle with fabulous prizes to be won. Food, drink and entertainment will be available in the café area of the football ground.

The match will get underway from 2.30pm on 4th of October at Campo de Futbol Ramon Rico in Benalmádena and all are welcome to get involved in an afternoon of fun, laughter and fundraising.