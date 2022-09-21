By Betty Henderson • 21 September 2022 • 13:29

An exciting singles event is coming to Benalmádena on Saturday 24th of September. International Singles night is a chance for single people to put down dating apps and look for a real-life connection. Guests are asked to ‘dress to impress’ and bring along their best dance moves!

The night has a relaxed atmosphere for singles to chat, dance and flirt. Guests receive a name tag and can participate in a ‘matchbox’, writing down who they are interested in and are matched up by organisers.

Event organiser and matchmaker, Victoria Pearson, explained that she created the event after becoming single for the first time in 22 years and finding dating apps hard work. Pearson highlighted that the event is not speed dating but an opportunity for single people to meet and explore connections without pressure.

Pearson has successfully matched 5 couples through her dating nights and said that many more friendships have been created. The event has no age restrictions and aims to be inclusive for anyone interested.

The event will take place at the Terrace in Benalmádena from 7pm onwards. Event tickets cost €10 online from: https://www.meetup.com/hush-singles-night/events/288245772/?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=share-btn_savedevents_share_modal&utm_source=link