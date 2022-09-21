By Joshua Manning • 21 September 2022 • 7:18

Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia NPP causes damage to power unit 6 Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during the night of September 21, has reportedly caused damaged to power unit number 6.

The news of the Russian shelling on Zaporizhzhia NPP was shared by Ukrainian energy company Energoatom who stated:

“⚠️⚠️⚠️ Racist terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhia NPP again at night”

“Today, September 21, 2022, at 01:13, as a result of another shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP by racist terrorists, the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 with an open switchgear of ZNPP was damaged.”

“As a result of the attack, the unit transformer and auxiliary transformers of the power unit were disabled. Due to the loss of power supply, two diesel generators of the safety systems were emergency started to ensure the operation of fuel cooling pumps.”

“At 02:00, ZNPP personnel found an opportunity and established power supply for auxiliary needs of power unit No.6 from the busbar system of other power units of the plant.”

“Diesel generators of Unit 6 were shut down and switched to standby mode.”

“Rashists continue to commit acts of nuclear terrorism at nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Even the presence of IAEA inspectors at the site of Zaporizhzhya NPP does not stop them.”

“‼️ We once again expect more decisive actions from this organization to stop Russia’s aggressive actions against civilian nuclear facilities of Ukraine, to assist in the de-occupation of ZNPP and to establish a nuclear and physical security zone around nuclear power plants in Ukraine!”

The news follows reports that at 3.41 am on Sunday, September 11 (local time), power unit No. 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest, was disconnected from the power grid and preparations are currently underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state.