By Tamsin Brown • 22 September 2022 • 14:04

Discover Granada on foot: Almuñecar's hiking programme resumes after summer break. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

Almuñecar’s hiking programme offers people the opportunity to explore the beautiful province of Granada on foot.

The hiking programme organised by Almuñecar’s Municipal Department of Sports (AMD) will resume on September 25, with a trail between Trevelez and Juviles.

This would have been the second hike of the season, as the first one was set to take place on September 11 between Pinos del Valle and Pantano de Beznar, but the fire in Los Guajares meant that it had to be cancelled.

The hike between Trevelez and Juviles will follow the GR-7 path, with participants visiting the ruins of the legendary Moorish castle in Juviles and two beautiful villages of the Alpujarra. The duration will be about five hours and the level will be easy-medium.

The following hike will take place on October 9 and will run along the Poqueira irrigation channels, also in the Alpujarra.

Those wishing to take part in any of the upcoming hikes can register at the Almuñecar AMD office, located in the Francisco Bonet stadium on Calle Puerto de la Cruz (telephone: 958 883142). More information can be found on the Almuñecar Town Hall website.

