H&M Hearing Clinic – Because your hearing matters

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 September 2022 • 9:59

A world of sound with H&M Hearing Clinic

Is your hearing letting you down? Are you having difficulties at work or in social situations due to poor hearing or hearing loss? Start enjoying life again with the help of Lonneke and Chris at H&M Hearing Clinic in Torre Pacheco, Murcia, who are experts in finding and fitting the best hearing solutions for your needs and lifestyle.

Hearing loss can be a stressful and upsetting fact of life for many of us, particularly as we get older, but it doesn´t have to mean the end of enjoying life´s precious moments. The experienced and professional team at H&M Hearing Clinic will take the time to understand your needs and concerns, providing you with state-of-the-art hearing aids from leading brands such as Oticon and Bernafon.

Having recently moved to Spain from the Netherlands, Lonneke has over 20 years of experience as a doctor of audiology in Los Angeles and the Nertherlands and Chris has an extensive background in the noisy environments of aviation and music – making them the perfect team to understand and assist with hearing issues. With their clients´ needs at the heart of everything they do, they are passionate about helping each client with individual solutions to improve their overall quality of life.

Lonneke and Chris will take the time to find out your needs and fit you with the perfect hearing aid to suit your lifestyle – whether you frequent in loud places such as bars and concerts, or if you simply wish to hear better in one-on-one conversations and small groups with some background noise.

Protect your hearing to prevent hearing loss with H&M Hearing Clinic´s custom earplugs and hearing protection for various purposes including the needs of professional musicians, swimming, motorsports, shooting, sleeping and more. Made from soft silicone, these earplugs contain special and specific filters to protect your ears, prolonging healthy hearing.

For a limited time only, you can get a free wireless and portable smart charger with the purchase of a pair of More 1 and More 2 rechargeable hearing aids, which usually retail at €270.

Your hearing matters – make an appointment now by phone, email or through the contact page on the website.

Address: Ave. de Roldan 83, 30700 Torre Pacheco, Murcia

Office hours: 10am – 4pm, Monday to Friday

Phone: 605 110 725

Website: www.hmhearingclinic.es.

Email: [email protected]

