CrossFit arrives to Costa del Sol this October with brand new Marbella Championship

By Betty Henderson • 23 September 2022 • 12:16

ALTEA ADVERTISEMENT: New spot promotes the town as an out-of-season choice Photo credit: Altea town hall

The Marbella Championship for CrossFit is set to take place between 5th and 7th of October. The event will be the first licensed CrossFit event in the south of Spain.

Competitors in the Marbella Championship can choose between 4 different entry categories; RX is the highest skill level category, Intermediate for ‘avid CrossFitters’, Master’s for athletes over the age of 40 and Scaled for newcomers to the sport.

Competitors will complete a series of challenges with a partner or individually, seeking to be crowned winner. Challenges will include weight exercises, repetitions of gym exercises, running short distances and swimming.

CrossFit is a popular branded fitness programme boasting 5 million athletes in 14,000 locations around the world. Back in March, CrossFit organisers explained the choice behind the location, describing Marbella as ‘deservedly the Costa del Sol’s prime destination’. Organisers said the town has the best beaches, weather, mountains and an accessible arena for the championship.

The Marbella Championship is being held at the Palacio de Congresos during the weekend of the 5th-7th of October. Competing athletes have already qualified for the competition, but events will be free to watch.