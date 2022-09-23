Crypto News: Why Meme Coin buyers purchase Big Eyes Coin At 0.00013 | Token costs will increase by 25%.

By EWN • 23 September 2022 • 16:52

In the first week of its presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) surpassed the $1 million mark. The exceptional feat illustrates the widespread acceptance and use of this cat-themed meme coin. Big Eyes Coin already raised $2 million as of this writing and does not appear to be slowing down in its quest to become the most popular meme coin in the cryptocurrency market. Let’s look at what distinguishes Big Eyes Coin from other successful cryptocurrencies such as Tamadoge (TAMA) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for revolutionary crypto projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and many others. Bitcoin (BTC) has enormous benefits for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin (BTC) is a safe ecosystem in and of itself, with a comprehensive peer-to-peer transaction system, faster and more cost-effective transactions, and unprecedented international payment efficiency. Because Bitcoin (BTC) is not linked to a government system, fiat currency restrictions and limits are worthless. Bitcoin (BTC) can be spent confidently and without care for political consequences.

Bitcoin (BTC) has various characteristics that set it apart from other cryptocurrencies on the market. One of the essential characteristics of Bitcoin (BTC) is its privacy. Despite the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are both private and public, purchasers’ and sellers’ names are never revealed. Bitcoin (BTC) also makes money transfers simple and inexpensive due to its independence from any country or legislation.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a highly rewarding cryptocurrency that has the potential to multiply your initial investment tenfold or more. Users may also track real-time Bitcoin (BTC) transactions, making it the first totally decentralised supply and demand market.

Bitcoin (BTC) is based on blockchain technology, which is a decentralised network of computers that uses the processing power of the network to preserve security.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a meme coin that is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry. It is a unique meme coin that gives true utility to platform users. The network offers a platform for members to socialize, have fun, and participate in various activities to gain prizes.

The goal of the game is to take care of your virtual pets, which are represented as NFTs, where users feed their pets and ensure they are happy. Players must also care for and nurture their pets until they are old enough to engage in games and competitions.

Tamadoge (TAMA) founders believe the meme coin is a cryptocurrency with tremendous potential, owing to the fact that the meme coin has already raised $10 million in four weeks of the presale. With actual token consumption, the meme coin also has some real-world relevance.

TAMA, the network’s native token, is used for all in-game transactions. A rewards system distributes the TAMA token to participants. Doge Points are gained by completing chores, feeding, and growing their pets. Players with the most points each month receive free TAMA tokens as a prize. The site also plans to launch full augmented reality compatibility in early 2023.

If you missed out on the Tamadoge presale, you should gladly take advantage of the Big Eyes presale, because this is the market’s next big thing right now.

Source: Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG)

The Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project is yet another newly established digital asset that intends to dominate its market. This will be achieved by providing massive investment returns to users and increasing the awareness of the DeFi market. Big eyes (BIG), is a cat-themed meme coin named after the gorgeous cat eyes, and its creators attempted to associate its attributes with feline companions.

Big eyeballs (BIG) will be a community-centered initiative that will provide multiple incentives and prizes to community members in order to assure their continuing support and commitment to the growth of the ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG) attempts to raise the incredibly low number of DEFI adopters by transferring capital into the DeFi ecosystem and developing techniques to make access effortless. The developers hope to equip DeFi newcomers with learning tools and resources to help them grow. Beyond the DeFi exposure, Big Eyes (BIG) will be devoted to maximising user growth by giving exclusive opportunities and content to coin adopters via NFTs.

Big eyeballs (BIG) aims to be one of the crypto networks at the forefront of web3. Its effective usage of NFTs with increasing value over time is just another indication that the project is bound for greatness. The presale price, which enables you to purchase more than 5,000 units of the Big Eyes Coin for as low as 1 USDT, might be something you don’t want to forego. Currently, devoted cryptocurrency enthusiasts like you have raised almost $2 million.

Like other coins, the price will continue to increase going forward. During the next presale stage, the price of the BIG token would increase by 25%, according to the developers.

You cannot afford to sit back and not participate in this expanding community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

