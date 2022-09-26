Tributes pour in following death of CFL star Jonathan Beaulieu-Richard aged 33

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 September 2022 • 16:44

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, September 26 following the news that former Canadian Football League (CFL) star Jonathan Beaulieu-Richard had passed away at the age of 33.

Jonathan Beaulieu-Richard died on died Sunday, September 25, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long battle with cancer, according to one of his former clubs.

Carabins said via a statement: “Beaulieu-Richard wore the Carabins uniform from 2008 to 2012, while studying pharmacy at the University of Montreal.

“The linebacker from Trois-Rivières is still the team record holder for the most tackles in a game and in a season. He is second in Blues history for the number of career tackles. He was selected on the second team of Canadian stars in 2012, and among the defensive stars of the Quebec university network in 2011 and 2012.”

The club added: “After his stint with the Carabins, the former Trois-Rivières Diablos played five seasons in the Canadian Football League, with the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa Rouge et Noir. He then hung up his cleats to start his second career, that of pharmacist and father.

“33 years old, Jonathan is survived by his family, his friends, his spouse Émilie and his two children, Alie and Laurent.”

The Ottawa Redblacks wrote on Twitter on Monday, September 26: “The Ottawa REDBLACKS are saddened to learn of the death of former player Jonathan Beaulieu-Richard, who played in Ottawa from 2015-2016.

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time.❤️”

