Locals get reading with San Javier Library’s Autumn programme!

By Betty Henderson • 26 September 2022 • 14:35

San Javier library has an exciting autumn programme ahead!

San Javier Library has announced a packed programme for autumn to encourage local people to make use of their library and learn something new.

Presenting the programme, local Minister for Culture, David Martínez, explained that the library aims to “educate and entertain users” with its programme from 28th of September.

The programme has a special focus on children for which there are storytelling sessions, like with author Laura López, a puppet show, ‘La Juglaresca’, film showings and a magic show. The programme runs until November, so some of the activities are Halloween themed.

The main schedule includes presentations on books by Antonio Gómez Escudero and Jean Cohen and a poetry presentation by Manuel Madrid as well as a book recycling initiative to give books new life, including as furniture!

The library’s regular schedule will also continue as usual with a travelling book market in Santiago la Ribera, the AIKE creative writing group, reading clubs and guided tours for local schools.

Locals interested in participating in this season’s activities can message 636 48 41 14 to join the library WhatsApp group or find the programme on the council website: www.sanjavier.es