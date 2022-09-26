By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 12:49

Spain issues food alert for sausages from Italy containing Listeria monocytogenes Credit: aesan.gob.es

Spain’s food alert comes after Italy detected two batches of sausages containing Listeria monocytogenes, as reported on Monday, September 26.

Spain’s Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition shared the alert on sausages from Italy with Listeria monocytogenes stating:

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has become aware through the European Food Alert Network has become aware through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF) of an alert notification from the Italian health authorities concerning the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in sausages from Italy.

This alert has been notified in the framework of an outbreak of listeriosis in Italy and other European countries, with no associated cases known in Spain so far.

Following an inspection at the manufacturing plant, the presence of Listeria monocytogenes was found in two batches of products, only marketed in Italy.

It was also detected in the environmental sampling carried out in the establishment, so as a precautionary measure, all products produced in these facilities have been withdrawn as potentially affected.

The products related to this alert distributed in Spain are the following:

AVI.GR.250 SAUSAGE

Name on the label: WUDY CLASSIC

Brand: AIA

Batches: 1825669, 1830837, 1832413, 1839009, 1852306, 1857209, 1860977, 1877305, 1883439, 1888982, 1902500, 1911205, 1929751, 1940795 and 1947076

Best before date: 28/11/2022 and earlier

Identification mark: IT 04M CE

Weight: 250 g

Temperature: refrigerated

AVI.GR.150 SAUSAGE

Name on label: WUDY CHEESE

Brand: AIA

Lots: 1803199, 1808935, 1820077, 1825216, 1839569, 1846833, 1852306, 1860349, 1877867, 1886642, 1896612, 1896612, 1906129, 1921601, 1929185 and 1945465

Date of best before: 26/11/2022 and earlier

Identification mark: IT 04M CE

Weight: 150 g

Temperature: Chilled

WUDY COCKTAIL 240G E

Name on label: WUDY PARTY

Brand: AIA

Lots: 1900260, 1902500, 1933896 and 1945455

Best before date: 17/10/2022 and earlier dates

Identification marking: IT 04M CE

Weight: 240 g

Temperature: Chilled

WUDY HH COCKTAIL 1KG

Name on label: WUDY HAPPY HOUR

Brand: AIA

Lots: 1808935, 1832413, 1863556, 1883993, 1906687 and 1940129

Best before date: 24/11/2022 and earlier

Identification mark: IT 04M CE

Weight: 1 kg

Temperature: Refrigeration

WUDY 1KG MAXIPAC

Name on label: WUDY MAXIPACK CLASICO

Brand: AIA

Lots: 1798614, 1803199, 1820665, 1860349, 1869109, 1877305, 1877867, 1900782, 1933896 and 1952362

Best before date: 30/11/2022 and earlier

Identification mark: IT 04M CE

Weight: 1 kg

Temperature: Chilled

WURS TURKEY HOT DOG1KG

Name on label: HOT DOG

Brand: PAVO

Lots: 1825217, 1863583, 1863583, 1869104, 1873731, 1883996. 1921549 y 1929755

Best-before date: 09/11/2022 and earlier

Identification mark: IT 04M CE

Weight: 1 kg

Temperature: Refrigeration

Distribution has been nationwide.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the Autonomous Communities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI) in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

As a precautionary measure, people who have the above-mentioned products in their homes are advised to refrain from consuming them and to return them to the points of sale.

In the case of having consumed these products from the affected batches and presenting any symptoms compatible with listeriosis (fever, headache, vomiting or diarrhoea), it is recommended to go to a health centre.

If you are pregnant, it is recommended that you consult the AESAN recommendations for consumption during pregnancy, which include information on good food hygiene practices that are important for pregnant women, as well as a list of foods that should be avoided during pregnancy because they are associated with certain biological hazards (including Listeria monocytogenes).

The news follows reports that Supermarket giant Tesco have issued a food recall on Happi Free From Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars (80g) as they contain undeclared milk.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.