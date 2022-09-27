Average price of electricity DROPS AGAIN in Spain on Tuesday, September 27

By Chris King • 27 September 2022 • 0:12

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, September 27, the average price of electricity drops by 10.91 per cent in Spain.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 10.91 per cent this Tuesday, September 27, compared to today Monday, September 26. Specifically, it will stand at €143.05/MWh.

This price is the result of adding the average of the auction in the wholesale market to the compensation that the demand will pay to the combined cycle plants for the application of the ‘Iberian exception’ to cap the price of gas for the generation of electricity.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €100.16/MWh tomorrow.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €42.89/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €164/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €21.01/MWh, will be between 4pm and 5pm.

