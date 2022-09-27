By Guest Writer • 27 September 2022 • 17:33

Dr Garcia and Stephen Doughty Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR is making the most of accessing senior UK politicians as the UK Party Conference season is underway and no border deal has yet been agreed.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia asserted the right to self-determination of the people of Gibraltar in Liverpool on Monday September 26 during the Labour Party conference.

This came as he hosted the traditional Gibraltar Government evening reception which was supported by hundreds of invited guests, which included Members of Parliament, Lords, politicians and diplomats.

He reflected on the historic relationship between Gibraltar and the Labour Party, and reminded those present that it was a Labour Government in 1969 that provided the constitutional guarantee on sovereignty.

It was also a Labour Government that in 2006 agreed to insert the principle of self-determination in the constitution of Gibraltar, followed by the separate political guarantee known as the double-lock.

Dr Garcia explained that armed with those guarantees, Gibraltar is now engaged in negotiations on its future relationship with the European Union and provided an overview of the latest situation and stressed the importance of border fluidity to all the people of the area.

The Shadow Minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and International Development, Stephen Doughty, replied on behalf of the guests.

Mr Doughty reflected on the challenges and issues that are uniquely faced by Gibraltar whilst noting Gibraltar’s evident deep and long-lasting connections with the United Kingdom.

Mr Doughty confirmed the “unshakeable” commitment of the Labour Party to Gibraltar’s sovereignty, prosperity and self-determination, and pledged to support the Rock’s economic security in its pursuit of a lasting agreement with the European Union that will work for the people of Gibraltar going forward.

The Conservative Party Conference takes place in Birmingham from October 2 to 5 and it is likely that the Chief Minister will attend.

Thank you for reading ‘Gibraltar is making the most of accessing senior UK politicians’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.