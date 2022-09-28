Indigenous art museum in Benalmádena welcomes back visitors with a busy cultural programme

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 11:35

Felipe Orlando Museum will welcome visitors back with a packed programme

The Felipe Orlando Museum in Benalmádena is bouncing back after closing during the pandemic with an ever-expanding programme of cultural activities for local residents and visitors. Local councillor for culture, E. Pablo Centella announced a new programme for the museum on September 27.

The museum is the second largest in Spain dedicated to pre-Columbian art, covering art practices by indigenous peoples in the Caribbean, North, Central and South America before the arrival of Christopher Columbus and Europeans.

The museum’s latest announcement is a family-friendly event on Saturday October 1. The event entitled ‘I spy… a museum’ has been developed with organisation Huertos Filosóficos and aims to be a first introduction to museums for little ones. Events will include music, games and a puppet show with the museum’s mascot, Techichi.

Event coordinator, Victoria Sabino, explained “This initiative is part of our packed autumn programme at the museum. We have something for everyone including a singing event on Latin American rhythms and a special pottery workshop in preparation for the Day of the Dead festival at the start of November.”