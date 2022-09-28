Older expats to receive support with new Apemex programme in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 11:17

The initiative was created through a collaboration of organisations with an age focus

On September 27, an alliance of organisations in Mijas announced their new programme to help older expats, Apemex.

Living abroad can be difficult, particularly as an older person. Residency documents, medical forms, a foreign healthcare system, emergencies or the legal system are just some of the ways that living abroad can be difficult for elderly expats. But a new scheme in Mijas will now provide assistance with these daily difficulties.

The scheme has been created by a collaboration between local groups including the British Legion, Age Care, the Red Cross, the British Benevolent Fund, La Cala Lions Group, Mijas’ Local Police with the local council and department for immigration and social services.

Local mayor, Arancha López explained the idea behind the scheme, “We have joined forces with organisations that often work with expats so can reach older people with our services. If for whatever reason they feel lost or needing support, we want to help”.

Another local mayor, Hipólito Zapico said that the scheme “hoped to map older expats and to make their day-to-day life easier since many don’t have family or a support system nearby”.