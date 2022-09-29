Calendar guys event to celebrate the Costa del Sol´s firefighters attracts huge numbers

By Laura Kemp • 29 September 2022 • 18:08

CHARITY CHAMPION VAL WILLIAMS: Organised the event.

AN event to raise funds to create a calendar to celebrate the extraordinary work of the Costa del Sol´s firefighters attracted an amazing 100 people on Wednesday, September.

Organised by Simply Thriving´s Val Williams, the afternoon tea at Cerrado de Aguila, Mijas, saw designer Brian Piccolo, entertainer Nathan Dean and singer Alexandra Avery generously give their time to raise funds and awareness for this vital cause.

Two local councillors, Bill Anderson and Mario Bravo, also attended.

Val Williams told the Euro Weekly News: “The firefighters do a wonderful job and we wanted to thank them.

“We didn’t know how to because we can’t donate directly to them as they´re employed by the government.

“We decided on a calendar and we have sponsors for each month, including the Euro Weekly News.”

She added: “We’re fundraising today to pay for the costs of making the calendar. We’ll then sell them off to raise funds to go towards the reforestation project following this year´s fires in Mijas.

“We’ve had a fantastic response, I’m absolutely amazed.”

Bill Anderson explained: “Val was determined to do something for the firefighters. We couldn´t give money but Val was adamant we had to do something to say thank you.

The Costa del Sol firefighters calendar will be for sale locally in three weeks.

