By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 9:21

Councillor Bill Anderson: "I never vote". Credit: Twinsterphoto/Shutterstock.com

I get it! I understand why some people just can’t be bothered with the political world. There are those who genuinely believe the line “How do you know when a politician is lying? Answer: “There lips are moving.” I understand why many people believe that it makes no difference who you vote for, because at the end of the day they are all out for themselves at our expense.

While we patiently wait for official confirmation about how Resident Brits may be able to participate in Local Spanish elections, due at the end of May 2023, there are those who just don’t give a toss, because they never vote.

I took my car to the garage a couple of weeks ago, handed over a big wad of tenners and said to the mechanic, “Do something with it.” When I went back to collect it, it still wasn’t working. This is an analogy by the way. We pay our taxes, hand them over to the politicians and tell them to do something with it. We can’t really complain if what they do with it doesn’t meet our needs or expectations. We are rapidly coming into the period of real electioneering when well known and more obscure political parties will be laying out their promises if they are elected into government. This is exactly where they will be held to account.

I fully respect the right of people not to vote, but it does grate when these same people then get into a rage about the way their money is being spent, or sometimes squandered by those they haven’t voted for.

Politics doesn’t float my boat either, but helping to manage the place I have made my home does. So, before excusing yourself from the process, have a think.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.