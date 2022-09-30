Gandia ‘rethinks tourism’ with special programme for World Tourism Day

By Betty Henderson • 30 September 2022 • 13:38

Gandia's tourist attractions were on show as the town celebrate World Tourism Day

Gandia celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27 with an exclusive programme of events to exhibit the town’s rich history and cultural heritage.

The city held events between September 24 and 27 to encourage locals and tourists alike to get to know local history and culture better. Last weekend, guided tours of the city took tourists and locals around some of the city’s most emblematic sites. Other events included family fun activities and an open day at local museums.

The events coincide with the theme of World Tourism Day which this year was ‘rethinking tourism’ , encouraging industry stakeholders to develop more sustainable tourism policies. Reflecting on this objective, Gandia local council organised a photography contest, asking participants to see Gandia through different perspectives considering sustainability, culture and tourism.

The local Department of Tourism also wanted past tourists to Gandia to be able to participate in celebrations, so had a strong social media presence throughout the week, including an online raffle.

Events will continue with a tourism information stall, showcooking and talks from travel agencies in the Plaza mayor de Cuenca on October 3.