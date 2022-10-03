‘Beachworking’ event in Javea aims to develop professional networks and business skills

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 13:48

A packed programme aimed at improving digital skills in business will run until the end of the year in Javea

An exciting course will provide dynamic professional development opportunities for businesspeople in Javea. The return of the ‘Beachworking’ training programme was announced on September 27, aiming to develop professional networks and provide training in digital business skills in Javea.

Local entrepreneurs and businesspeople have the chance to get involved with the project from October, with an interesting programme covering various business skills. Workshops will cover subjects such as social media sites including Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp for business. In November workshops cover digital advertising, copywriting for e-commerce, and photography as well as websites Canva and Pinterest. The classes will be given in an online format to allow participation of non-local industry experts.

The programme also features in-person events to allow digital nomads to meet up and build professional networks. All events will be free to attend.

Organisers describe the event as an opportunity for businesspeople to “develop synergies and explore professional connections.” Organisers are also aiming to attract and retain digital talent and ‘digital nomads’, helping to put Altea and the local region on the map by choosing to work there.