Elche renews funding for Guinea-Bissau with ambitious ophthalmology and bike repair project

By Betty Henderson • 03 October 2022 • 17:59

NGO leaders and council figures announce funding for bicycles and eye health in Guinea Bissau

Elche City Council will invest more than €25,000 in health and economic initiatives in a long-standing relationship with Guinea-Bissau. The move was announced on October 2 after a meeting between Elche deputy Mayor, María Dolores Galiana and NGO leaders, Manuel Martínez Ferrer and Eugenio Jorge Mango.

The money from Elche council will be used to fund ophthalmology practices as well as bicycle repair in Guinea-Bissau, and the operations of two NGOs, Anawim and Acçao o Desenvolvemento. The funds will go towards optical care in São Domingos Hospital and the creation of a workshop for bicycle repair and maintenance. Having functioning bicycles will allow people in Guinea-Bissau to travel to work and stimulate the economy.

Since 1999, Elche City Council has invested more than €1.1 million in the west African country, mainly in the north of the country, close to the border with Senegal. Through partnerships with local Guinea-Bissauan organisations, Elche has helped to improve sanitation, access to health and educational services, boost the economy, gender equality and sports and cultural programmes.

The latest grants will be implemented by the NGOs in due course.