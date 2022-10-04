15 best breakfast spots on the Costa del Sol for you to try

By Annie Dabb • 04 October 2022 • 7:09

Image - The Banana Kitchen

Whether you’re planning on sunbathing, exploring or bar hopping your way around the Costa del Sol, these are the 15 best breakfast spots where you can enjoy the most important meal of the day before you get going!

Wild Cafe and Restaurant

Travel slightly south to Estepona for one of the best flexitarian eateries on the Costa del Sol, a place whose breakfast dishes, which have been inspired by the natural earth in both design and flavour, look almost too good to eat (although you definitely should!)

Address: Calle del Mare Norstrum s/n, Urbanizacion Garden Beach, 29689, Estepona, Malaga

Opening Hours: 10am-4:30pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 083 473

Beity Marbella

Back up to Marbella and you’ll find Beity Marbella, a mezze restaurant that does a spectacular breakfast spread that looks almost like an edible Monet. Don’t have a huge appetite in the morning? They also serve plenty of lighter options like smoothies or pastries, with plenty for vegans and vegetarians.

Address: Calle Torrente Ballester, 5, Marbella, Spain

Opening Hours: 10am-4:30pm Wednesday to Sunday, closed on Monday and Tuesday

Telephone: +34 645 35 10 82

Dezentral Coffee

Still not feeling fully awake for the day? Dezentral Coffee in Marbella is calling your home. Aiming to provide the area with something unique, their passion for Italian coffee is evident in their menu of almost 20 different types, including one with ginger, and one that comes with a strength warning! Why not enjoy your morning beverage with one of their delicious fresh and healthy breakfast bowls?

Address: Calle las Malvas Ed. Online 19-20 29660, Marbella

Opening Hours: 9am-5:30pm Monday to Friday, Saturday 9:30am-5pm, closed on Sunday

Telephone: +34 661 509 729

Caravanne Cafe

Committed to providing a comfortable and familiar atmosphere and complete with a large outdoor terrace for you to enjoy the fresh morning air whilst you eat and drink, Caravanne Cafe offers a range of filling breakfasts inspired by different parts of the world and regions of Spain. If their delicious specials (which change weekly) don’t draw you in, then the restaurant’s quirky and colourful interior decoration certainly will.

Address: Calle Quevedo 8 Local 1, 29660, Marbella, Malaga, España

Opening Hours: 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Monday

Telephone: +34 628 736 240

The Origin Beach Soul

With the intention of opening up Mediterraneity to the world, The Origin Beach Soul offers an authentic, chameleonic oasis by the sea to hungry soul searchers. Here, you can enjoy a complete experience from brunch to dinner of Boho Ethnic food, accompanied by cocktails and the best selection of live Tribal sound DJs.

Address: Urbanizacion Coral Beach N-340, km 176, 29602, Marbella, Spain

Opening Hours: 11am – 7pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-12am Friday and Saturday

Telephone: +34 651 61 27 66

Meeting Point Cafe

Meeting Point Cafe and Bakery specialise in Argentinian pastries and delicious dulce de leche (a sweet milk drink), however with their wide range of delightful coffees, juices, croissants and granola bowls, you’re sure to leave here feeling satisfied and ready to face the day.

Address: Avenida las Palmeras, 17, bq 4 local 6-7, Benalmadena, Spain

Opening Hours: 7am – 12am Monday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 258 678

Mona Lisa Bistro

If you’re looking for authentic Italian breakfast made with simple, yet expertly prepared, ingredients, then Corrado Rattone’s restaurant Mona Lisa Bistro could be the perfect breakfast spot for you. Having only increased his understanding of the importance of quality food through 35 years of experience, Rattone’s breakfast menu is small but carefully selected, and he prides himself on serving the best real Italian coffees on the Costa del Sol.

Address: C.C.Lidl, Calahonda, Mijas, Malaga, Spain

Opening Hours: 8am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm Saturday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 272 668

The Jammy Olive Cafe

With breakfast served until 12:30pm every day, The Jammy Olive Cafe has a wide range of options from ‘The Jammy Olive Won’t Brekkie the Bank’, to ‘Thai Style Porridge’, as well as fluffy pancakes and omelettes, and a ‘Protein Plate’, sure to leave you satiated and satisfied.

Address: 2 Calle Merida, Mijas, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am-4:30pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Sunday

Telephone: +34 603 471 565

Mango Cafe and Tea Room

This cafe and team room prides itself on serving high-quality breakfasts, snacks, lunches, and afternoon tea in a charming little spot in Mijas, all homemade and beautifully presented, especially the eggs benedict. Complete with an atmospheric outdoor terrace on which customers can while away their morning over coffee and scones, this is an absolute gem of a breakfast spot.

Address: Avenida del Compas 18, Mijas, Spain

Opening Hours: 9:30am – 3pm Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Monday

Telephone: +34 951 535 482

The Sunny Side Cafe

Run by Martin and Priscilla, this breakfast spot offers an array of French-inspired breakfast sandwiches from both Madame and Monsieur Croque, as well as plenty of eggy options (hence the name) and waffles for those with more of a sweet tooth in the morning. All of the above (and more) can be enjoyed on the cafe’s delightful outdoor terrace, so your eggs aren’t the only thing on the sunny side.

Address: Avenida Antonio Machado 76, Pueblo Santa Ana, Benalmadena, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am – 7pm Monday to Saturday, 9am – 4pm Sunday, closed on Monday

Telephone: +34 669 557 175

Cafe San Martino Bistro

Serving a healthy breakfast prepared fresh daily to fill you with energy and prepare you for the day, Cafe San Martino Bistro offer an extensive range of teas, coffees and natural juices and smoothies, to accompany their organic, ethically sourced breakfast dishes. Options include eggs benedict (in four different ways), international breakfasts and an array of sandwiches and tostadas.

Address: C.C. Y de Ocio de elviria Local No.25, 29604, Elviria, Marbella,

Opening Hours: 8:15am – 5pm Monday to Saturday, 9:15am-5pm Sundays

Telephone: +34 952 832 468

Ayres Cafe

Specialists in coffees, brunches, croissants and tarts, Ayres Cafe do it all when it comes to breakfast and sweet treats. Enjoy a morning frappuccino, the perfect refreshment for the hot, Mediterranean climate, paired with cream puff pastry or a slice of their homemade caked, baked fresh every day.

Address: Av. de la Constitución, 6, Local 29, 29631 Arroyo de La Miel, Málaga, Spain

Opening Hours: 9am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 2pm Saturday, Closed on Sundays

Telephone: +34 952 57 10 27

The Lemon Tree Mijas Pueblo

A fixed staple in the lives of many Mijas residents for many years now, The Lemon Tree has a fabulous breakfast selection, including breakfast bagels, crepes, and ‘El Limon’ pequeño or grande, (a full plate of breakfast deliciousness). They also have vegan and vegetarian options and indoor and outdoor seating.

Address: Plaza Virgen de la Pena, Mijas, Spain

Opening Hours: 9:30-5pm Monday to Friday (except Tuesdays), 10am-5pm Saturday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 952 461 912

Cafe Nomad

Cafe Nomad is built around happy vibes and fantastic views, creating the perfect sunkissed spot to gaze out on the sea as their dedicated staff serve you unique and homemade freshly prepared food. Offering lots of gluten-free and vegan options, their colour palette is almost as exciting as their flavours, as Cafe Nomad prove that a healthy breakfast doesn’t have to be dull and boring by any stretch of the imagination!

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 3 (Parque Doña Sofia Edif 3, Local 8, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain)

Opening Hours: 9am – 3pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm Saturday to Sunday

Telephone: +34 951 514 098

