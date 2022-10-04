BREAKING: German energy company RWE to ditch coal power by 2030

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 October 2022 • 9:57

German firm RWE to ditch coal power by 2030, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday, October 4.

RWE announced that it will stop using coal power by 2030 and that its two lignite-fired power plants will continue to run until 2024.

The planned phase-out of coal use in the Rhenish mining area is being brought forward by eight years from 2038 to 2030, in an agreement on key points between RWE, the Federal Ministry of Economics and the NRW Ministry of Economics.

At the same time, two power plant units which, according to the current legal situation, should be shut down at the end of the year, are to continue running until spring 2024.

NRW Economics Ministry Robert Habeck (Greens) announced on Tuesday, October 4 that this is intended to strengthen supply security and save natural gas in the electricity market.

Despite the associated additional demand for lignite in the next 15 months, further resettlements for lignite mining could be safely ruled out, it said. Preservation of the Lützerath settlement was not possible for various reasons and therefore not part of the agreements, as reported by handelsblatt.com.

The aim is to “ideally” bring forward the coal phase-out in Germany as stated in the coalition agreement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.