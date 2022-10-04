First case of bird flu in a human confirmed on a farm in Guadalajara, Spain

By Chris King • 04 October 2022 • 3:21

Image of chickens. Credit. Fotokon/Shutterstock.com

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a worker on a farm in Guadalajara has become the first human in Spain to test positive for bird flu.

Sources from the Ministry of Health informed EFE on Monday, October 3, that a worker at a poultry farm in the province of Guadalajara had tested positive for bird flu. They stressed that he was asymptomatic at all times and that, in addition, the rest of his colleagues on the farm tested negative in subsequent tests that were carried out.

The farm located in the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha had previously been hit by an outbreak of avian flu. According to sources of Eldiario.es, who also confirmed to EFE, this would be the first case of bird flu in humans in Spain and only the second ever case in Europe.

Initial data show that this man is a worker at a poultry farm in Fontanar, where the Ministry of Agriculture detected an outbreak of avian flu. It resulted in the forced culling of all 601,000 laying hens on the farm.

The virus was detected when those in charge of the warehouse facility verified, and on September 8, reported an abnormal increase in mortality in one of the caged areas.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the most likely route for the introduction of the virus on the farm was through contact with wild birds. This is very probable they explained due to the fact that this year the circulation of the virus among these birds has been high during the summer months despite the high temperatures, as reported by 20minutos.es.

