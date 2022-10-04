By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 16:03
Paco steps in to save the Torrox Fair. Image: Paco Candela/Twitter
The last-minute indisposition of several of the members of the group Ecos del Rocio, which forced the temporary suspension of their tour, meant they could not perform at the Torrox Fair.
Paco Candela the artist from Marina del Aljarafe stepped in at the last minute and took charge of closing up the ceremony in what was described as Torrox’s best fair to date.
Paco is a performer with a prodigious voice, framed in the musical style of Flamenco; he marks the difference between singing Fandangos, Tangos, Peteneras, Sevillanas, Rumbas, etc.
With several albums under his belt, Paco is admired in the musical world.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
