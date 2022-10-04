By Anna Ellis • 04 October 2022 • 15:03

Velez-Malaga national award. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

Velez-Malaga is to receive a national award for Best Practice in Home Care on Friday, October 7.

Malaga is also among the winners along with 16 other local councils who are to be given special recognition for their progress and innovation in home care for the most vulnerable people.

In addition to Valladolid and Salamanca, the award-winning local councils are those of Logrono, Valencia, Tomelloso, Mollet del Valles, Madrid, Getafe, San Fernando de Henares, Alcorcon, Velez, Malaga, Calatayud, Vitoria and Barcelona. They are joined by the provincial councils of Granada and Huelva, the Consell de Mallorca and the Cabildo de Lanzarote.

The official ceremony will take place within the framework of the National Congress on Home Care, where the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services will present a new model of home help: ‘I choose my Home, 15 ideas and 41 proposals’. It will be held at the La Serna Cultural Centre in Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

