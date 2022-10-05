Prestigious classic car event returns to new location this month in Mallorca

By Betty Henderson • 05 October 2022 • 13:19

Classic car lovers will have plenty to admire at Mallorca’s prestigious car event

Mallorca Classic Week returns this October to a new location, Son Vida Golf Club. The esteemed classic car event will be held from October 12 to 16 with a busy schedule of events and activities for classic car enthusiasts and guests who want to soak up the retro atmosphere.

2022 sees Mallorca Classic event move from Port Adriano to Son Vida Golf Club. Established in 1964, the golf club exudes glamour with a chic atmosphere fitting of an exclusive event like Mallorca Classic Week.

Participants can register and pay their entry fee online. Guests are welcome to spectate events and view luxury classic cars for €10 which goes to local charity, Mallorca Sens Fam.

At the island’s most prestigious car event, classic car owners gather for car contests, rounds of golf, memorial drives and dinners. This year events will kick off with a welcome barbecue on Wednesday October 12. Traditional events like the ‘Russel Stevens Memorial Drive’ and classical car competitions will remain integral to Mallorca Classic Week as it moves location, with new additions like a golf tournament on Friday October 14. Events will close with a prize-giving ceremony on Sunday October 16.

Those interested in attending can view the complete programme online at: http://www.mallorcaclassicweek.com/