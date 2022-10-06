By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 17:50

Fruit Attraction agri-food fair. Image: monticello/Shutterstock.com

Fruit Attraction 2022, the most important agri-food fair in Spain and one of the most important in the world ran from Tuesday, October 4 until Thursday, October 6, at IFEMA Madrid.

Fruit Attraction has become a meeting point for fruit and vegetable operators making it a must-visit forum at a key commercial moment in the planning of the campaigns.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, wanted to be present to support the agricultural sector of Almeria at the opening of the great national meeting of the agri-food industry.

Vazquez also attended the presentation of Siembra’s marketing platform which is part of the Intensive Agriculture Technological Innovation Hub on which the Andalusian government is working.

The mayoress confirmed: “We should feel very proud of a sector that comes to this event as the leader in national fruit and vegetable exports.”

“According to the data provided by the Regional Government of Andalusia for the first seven months of 2022, Almeria had sales worth €2,380M, which represents an increase of almost 15 per cent compared to the previous year.”

