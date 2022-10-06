BREAKING UPDATE: Man accused of mass shooting at daycare centre in Thailand reportedly kills himself and his family Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1944

By Marcos • 06 October 2022 • 13:58

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Joey; 2 Yell; 3 Lazy; 4 Yarn; 5 Neck; 6 Keep; 7 Path; 8 Hide; 9 East; 10 Tear; 11 Rain; 12 Nude; 13 Emit; 14 Tent; 15 Toil; 16 List.
HISTORY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Stalingrad; 2 Habitat; 3 Tandoori; 4 Thomas Edison; 5 Chancellor; 6 Lyle Lovett; 7 Aberdeen; 8 Stye; 9 Spain; 10 Princess Royal.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Therapy; 7 Lotus; 9 Print; 10 Visitor; 12 Church-goers; 14 Takes the lot; 18 Repairs; 19 Nears; 21 Set-to; 22 Observe.
Down: 1 There; 2 Trench; 3 Ape; 4 Domino; 5 Humours; 8 Lighter; 11 Oratory; 13 Paperer; 15 Ecarte; 16 Opener; 17 Drove; 20 Ebb.

QUICK

Across: 1 Rescue; 7 Kangaroo; 8 Lope; 10 Abacus; 11 Dosage; 14 Tug; 16 Radar; 17 Lees; 19 Beget; 21 Eaves; 22 Satin; 23 Help; 26 Socks; 28 Cur; 29 Traits; 30 Bogota; 31 Uses; 32 Fragrant; 33 Try out.
Down: 1 Recall; 2 Crocus; 3 Ekes; 4 Ignores; 5 Bread; 6 Cover; 8 Late; 9 Pug; 12 Sat; 13 Gavel; 15 Devil; 18 Error; 19 Bat; 20 Gen; 21 Eastern; 22 Ski; 23 Hugely; 24 Eros; 25 Planet; 26 Staff; 27 Cabal; 28 Cos; 30 Butt.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Compass, 5 Coach, 8 Medal, 9 Remitir, 10 Raya, 11 Skeleton, 13 Such as, 15 Piedra, 18 Pulgares, 19 Swim, 22 Inhaler, 23 Slope, 24 Tenis, 25 Harvest.
Down: 1 Compras, 2 Muddy, 3 Aula, 4 Stroke, 5 Complain, 6 Actitud, 7 Heron, 12 Caballos, 14 Colchon, 16 Armrest, 17 Search, 18 Point, 20 Whole, 21 Asar.

NONAGRAM

aped, auld, dale, dare, deal, dear, dual, duel, dupe, lade, lard, laud, lead, pard, pled, quad, read, rude, rued, alder, drape, drupe, duper, duple, dural, lured, padre, paled, pared, pedal, perdu, plead, prude, puled, ruled, aulder, lauder, pedlar, purled, QUADRUPLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

easy sudoku 1944

HARD

hard sudoku 1944

GOGEN

gogen 1944

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamudlle 1944

