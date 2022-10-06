Puzzle Solutions Edition 1944

By Marcos • 06 October 2022 • 13:58
Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.
1 Joey; 2 Yell; 3 Lazy; 4 Yarn; 5 Neck; 6 Keep; 7 Path; 8 Hide; 9 East; 10 Tear; 11 Rain; 12 Nude; 13 Emit; 14 Tent; 15 Toil; 16 List.
HISTORY
1 Stalingrad; 2 Habitat; 3 Tandoori; 4 Thomas Edison; 5 Chancellor; 6 Lyle Lovett; 7 Aberdeen; 8 Stye; 9 Spain; 10 Princess Royal.
Across: 6 Therapy; 7 Lotus; 9 Print; 10 Visitor; 12 Church-goers; 14 Takes the lot; 18 Repairs; 19 Nears; 21 Set-to; 22 Observe.
Down: 1 There; 2 Trench; 3 Ape; 4 Domino; 5 Humours; 8 Lighter; 11 Oratory; 13 Paperer; 15 Ecarte; 16 Opener; 17 Drove; 20 Ebb.
Across: 1 Rescue; 7 Kangaroo; 8 Lope; 10 Abacus; 11 Dosage; 14 Tug; 16 Radar; 17 Lees; 19 Beget; 21 Eaves; 22 Satin; 23 Help; 26 Socks; 28 Cur; 29 Traits; 30 Bogota; 31 Uses; 32 Fragrant; 33 Try out.
Down: 1 Recall; 2 Crocus; 3 Ekes; 4 Ignores; 5 Bread; 6 Cover; 8 Late; 9 Pug; 12 Sat; 13 Gavel; 15 Devil; 18 Error; 19 Bat; 20 Gen; 21 Eastern; 22 Ski; 23 Hugely; 24 Eros; 25 Planet; 26 Staff; 27 Cabal; 28 Cos; 30 Butt.
Across: 1 Compass, 5 Coach, 8 Medal, 9 Remitir, 10 Raya, 11 Skeleton, 13 Such as, 15 Piedra, 18 Pulgares, 19 Swim, 22 Inhaler, 23 Slope, 24 Tenis, 25 Harvest.
Down: 1 Compras, 2 Muddy, 3 Aula, 4 Stroke, 5 Complain, 6 Actitud, 7 Heron, 12 Caballos, 14 Colchon, 16 Armrest, 17 Search, 18 Point, 20 Whole, 21 Asar.
aped, auld, dale, dare, deal, dear, dual, duel, dupe, lade, lard, laud, lead, pard, pled, quad, read, rude, rued, alder, drape, drupe, duper, duple, dural, lured, padre, paled, pared, pedal, perdu, plead, prude, puled, ruled, aulder, lauder, pedlar, purled, QUADRUPLE.
EASY
HARD
