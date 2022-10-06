Puzzle Solutions Edition 1944

By Marcos • 06 October 2022 • 13:58

WORD SPIRAL

1 Joey; 2 Yell; 3 Lazy; 4 Yarn; 5 Neck; 6 Keep; 7 Path; 8 Hide; 9 East; 10 Tear; 11 Rain; 12 Nude; 13 Emit; 14 Tent; 15 Toil; 16 List.

HISTORY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Stalingrad; 2 Habitat; 3 Tandoori; 4 Thomas Edison; 5 Chancellor; 6 Lyle Lovett; 7 Aberdeen; 8 Stye; 9 Spain; 10 Princess Royal.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Therapy; 7 Lotus; 9 Print; 10 Visitor; 12 Church-goers; 14 Takes the lot; 18 Repairs; 19 Nears; 21 Set-to; 22 Observe.

Down: 1 There; 2 Trench; 3 Ape; 4 Domino; 5 Humours; 8 Lighter; 11 Oratory; 13 Paperer; 15 Ecarte; 16 Opener; 17 Drove; 20 Ebb.

QUICK

Across: 1 Rescue; 7 Kangaroo; 8 Lope; 10 Abacus; 11 Dosage; 14 Tug; 16 Radar; 17 Lees; 19 Beget; 21 Eaves; 22 Satin; 23 Help; 26 Socks; 28 Cur; 29 Traits; 30 Bogota; 31 Uses; 32 Fragrant; 33 Try out.

Down: 1 Recall; 2 Crocus; 3 Ekes; 4 Ignores; 5 Bread; 6 Cover; 8 Late; 9 Pug; 12 Sat; 13 Gavel; 15 Devil; 18 Error; 19 Bat; 20 Gen; 21 Eastern; 22 Ski; 23 Hugely; 24 Eros; 25 Planet; 26 Staff; 27 Cabal; 28 Cos; 30 Butt.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Compass, 5 Coach, 8 Medal, 9 Remitir, 10 Raya, 11 Skeleton, 13 Such as, 15 Piedra, 18 Pulgares, 19 Swim, 22 Inhaler, 23 Slope, 24 Tenis, 25 Harvest.

Down: 1 Compras, 2 Muddy, 3 Aula, 4 Stroke, 5 Complain, 6 Actitud, 7 Heron, 12 Caballos, 14 Colchon, 16 Armrest, 17 Search, 18 Point, 20 Whole, 21 Asar.

NONAGRAM

aped, auld, dale, dare, deal, dear, dual, duel, dupe, lade, lard, laud, lead, pard, pled, quad, read, rude, rued, alder, drape, drupe, duper, duple, dural, lured, padre, paled, pared, pedal, perdu, plead, prude, puled, ruled, aulder, lauder, pedlar, purled, QUADRUPLE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE