By Matthew Roscoe • 06 October 2022 • 14:55

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital implements hospitalised patient personal support programme. Image: Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella/Google

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has announced the implementation of a personal support programme for patients aged 65 and above who might be at risk of isolation or have special needs.

Under this programme patients are accompanied throughout their stay, thus improving the quality of their time in the hospital, Quirónsalud announced.

“This medical centre has promoted a cooperation agreement with local association Marbella Voluntaria, which was exchanged on September 9 during an event held at the Marbella Town Hall.”

It added: “The event was attended by the Mayor of Marbella, María Ángeles Muñoz Oriol; the Head of the Social Rights Department, Isabel Cintado Melgar; the President of the Marbella Voluntaria association, Mari Carmen Bertomeu Godoy; the Managing Director of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Lola Alguacil Herrero; and the Operations Subdirector of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Miguel Calderon Cid.

“The Mayor of Marbella has highlighted the importance of specific initiatives like this one.”

Quirónsalud said that the “cooperation agreement between Marbella Voluntaria and Quirónsalud Marbella is the first for private health centres of the Malaga province and provides a solution to a profile of patients who tend to be alone and vulnerable as well as others who require specific assistance deriving from their special needs.”

Lola Alguacil Herrero said: “Our duty as health professionals is to provide highly-qualified specialists and the most advanced technological equipment in order to offer excellent solutions to those who rely on us to solve their health problems. This commitment certainly includes the wellbeing of the patient during hospital stay and the humanisation of the health services.

“Thanks to the implementation of this programme, we are able to provide help beyond medical assistance to a high percentage of patients who have settled in the city and whose relatives or friends live in a different region or country”.

Alguacil also highlighted the essential role played by the various institutions involved in the project: “I would like to make a special mention to the sensitivity of Fundación Quirónsalud who have supported and helped us make this initiative come true in our hospital from the

very start.

“In the same way, I would like to highlight the positive response from the Marbella Town Council and the Department of Social Rights in dealing with the formalities.

“Initiatives such as this one, which go beyond the walls of the hospital itself, reinforce our commitment and feeling of belonging in the city of Marbella”.

The implementation of this programme of volunteers is in line with the corporate social responsibility objectives of our hospital group that are promoted by Fundación Quirónsalud. Their line of action focuses, amongst other aspects, on the development of programmes created to meet the needs of health patients.

The Operations Subdirector of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Miguel Calderon Cid, stated that “the presence of volunteers will bring added value to the quality of the service during the patient’s stay.”

“Their integration into the hospital system is the solution to the other needs that tend to emerge during admission such as the need to have someone to accompany patients, care for their needs, bring friendly support or explain administrative issues”.

Lastly, the Head of Marbella Voluntaria, Mari Carmen Bertomeu Godoy, wished to thank the Quirónsalud hospital group for its trust in the local non-Government association and explained: “This project we will be carrying out in Quirónsalud Marbella hospital is part of the FARO programme that is framed under one of the lines of action of our Programme of Assistance to People with Special Needs.”

“FARO was created to meet the demand of people in risk of isolation and social exclusion in our city. This agreement is an attempt to reach out to a specific profile of people who require hospitalisation. They are offered personal support and, where necessary, using our technical team, information and advice on anything they may need”.

The agreement between Quirónsalud Marbella hospital and Marbella Voluntaria has been created to last. Both institutions are confident in the success of the project based on the previous experience gained from the application of the programme in patient homes.

Initiatives such as this patient personal support programme come to show the active commitment of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital to integrate social responsibility actions aimed at the improvement and wellbeing of the patient within its internal processes.

“This commitment is supported by the conviction that it is possible to offer comprehensive health services while complying with the highest standards of excellence and quality, at the same time as including social responsibility and commitment parameters,” Quirónsalud concluded.

