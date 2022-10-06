By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 13:29

Sterilisation of ownerless cats. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

The Health Department of the Orihuela Town Hall has sterilised 85 feral cats since mid-September as part of the campaign “Sterilisation of ownerless cats”

The Councillor for Health, Luis Quesada, explained: “The aim of the campaign is to sterilise ownerless cats to avoid the uncontrolled reproduction of these animals. Due to their unsocial behaviour, they cannot adapt to living with families in closed environments in the home.”

The presence of cats without owners in different parts of the municipality, especially around feeding points, has been increasing in recent years.

The councillor added: “Thanks to this campaign we can complete a large number of sterilisations in a short period of time, so we can make better progress in controlling colonies.”

“These measures, together with the municipality’s future feline colonial plan which we hope to put into operation, will help us to achieve the desired objective, which is to keep these animals in suitable conditions from the point of view of health and welfare,” he added.

