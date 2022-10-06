Tac Veterinaria: Arthritis in cats

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 October 2022 • 12:27

Image - Arthritis in cats

Dogs commonly suffer from arthritis and both owners and vets easily recognise the clinical signs. However, arthritis in cats is not commonly diagnosed or treated. This may be due in part to the cats survival instinct to conceal signs of pain. In a study, it was found that 90% of cats over 12 years of age had radiographic signs of suffering from osteoarthritis.

Some factors increase the risk of arthritis in cats:

– Obesity

– Joint that has suffered trauma.

– Hip Dysplasia, abnormal development of the hip seen more frequently in Main Coon but also in the breeds.

– Patella luxation, more frequently in Abyssinian and Devon Rex cats.

– Acromegaly, is an unusual condition of older cats where a tumor in the pituitary gland secretes too much growth hormone.

How can I detect that my cat suffers from osteoarthritis?

Sometimes it is not easy, since the cat hides its discomfort very well, but if your cat tends to jump up onto furniture less, no longer goes up and down stairs, plays less, sleep more, grooms less, and is more irritable, you should visit the veterinarian, as recommended by José Rial, veterinary traumatologist at the Anicura Marina Baixa Veterinary Hospital. Your vet may suggest taking X-rays of the joints.

Many options should be considered when managing a cat with arthritis, not only medications also modifying the environment in many ways can greatly help to maintain quality of life for an arthritic cat.

