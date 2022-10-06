By Anna Ellis • 06 October 2022 • 15:16

Work to improve road safety on Villena-Salinas road now completed. Image: Villena Town Hall

The project started in July 2021 with a total budget of €300,000.

The Mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdan, accompanied by his counterpart from Salinas, Isidro Monzo, visited a section of the road where the work has been carried out and saw considerable improvements in traffic. The road is very busy for the owners of rural properties and as a connection between the two municipalities.

Fulgencio Cerdan confirmed that: “We are very satisfied because it was an old demand and today we have fulfilled that demand. The result is that this road is safer and more comfortable to drive on with obvious improvements in terms of visibility.”

“We have improved those sections that suffered from flooding so the road is now safer in the rain,” he added.

The work consisted of resurfacing the most damaged sections and improving the areas and watercourses with the greatest risk of flooding in the event of rain.

Also carried out was the repainting of surface markings and changing the signage. Some stretches of verges and ditches have also been improved with the aim of improving traffic safety.

Cerdan added that the municipality of Villena is one of the largest in the Valencian Community and has a very complex network of roads.

