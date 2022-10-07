Defence Ministry sends convoy to Ukraine with ambulances and medical equipment

By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 7:13

Margarita Robles and the departure of logistical vehicles. Image: Spanish Government/Ministry of Defence

The shipment will cover logistical and medical needs of the highest priority for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. A further twelve heavy vehicles will be shipped by sea in the coming days.

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, attended the departure from Alcala de Henares on Thursday, October 6, of a land convoy transporting eight light vehicles, two ambulances and five tonnes of various medical equipment to Poland.

The vehicles and medical equipment were provided by the Army, the Navy and the UME, and were prepared for transport by the Projection Support Group (GAPRO), a unit that provides logistical support for operations and exercises both on national territory and in operations abroad.

Over the next few days, a further shipment of another 12 heavy vehicles will be sent by sea from the port of Bilbao to the port of an allied country close to Ukraine and from there by land to a Polish logistics centre.

Robles explained that “these are the priorities that Ukraine has at the moment and this is what they are asking us for, the war is being very cruel, there are many wounded people and they urgently need medical material.”

