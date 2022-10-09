By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 18:14

Car park in the Plaza del Ajedrez to cost €1 per day. Image: Estepona City Council

The car park has a capacity for a total of 500 cars.

This car park joins the pioneering project launched by the City Council to facilitate parking for citizens with a municipal network of car parks at a cost of €1 euro per day.

At the same time, valuable social work is carried out since these facilities are managed by a social entity that favours the inclusion of people with disabilities.

This network of car parks already has more than 1,350 spaces located in the central Plaza Antonia Guerrero, San Lorenzo Avenue, the new Town Hall and the Athletics Stadium.

Among the actions included in this project was the comprehensive remodelling of the adjoining streets Mallorca, Menorca and Francisco Gutierrez. In addition, the surface of the square and the garden areas have been beautified, improvements have been made to the sanitation network with a new collector for sewage and rainwater, as well as improvements in telecommunications infrastructure.

