Ex Bundesliga football pro dies at 40 years old

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 16:11

Image - Karlsruher SC

Ex Bundesliga football pro Jan Manner has died at the age of 40, announced his club yesterday, Saturday 8th October. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

The German ex-footballer played as a midfielder and celebrated his greatest success with his club, the Karlsruher SC, when he was promoted to Bundesliga with the Baden. They revealed that he had died almost two weeks on the 26th September.

The club tweeted a commemorative post to the late footballer, ending the post with the phrase “Rest in Peace” above a black and white photograph of Manner in the club’s football kit.

Many of the footballer’s fans responded, offering their condolences and expressing their regret at Manner’s premature passing.

With 115 games (six goals and four penalties) for KSC, the former DFB youth made more than any other club. The men played a total of 134 games in the second division, as well as making eight appearances in the Bundesliga with the SC Freiburg.

