By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 11:35

Image - Leon Rafael/shutterstock

A Polish-Danish drug network trafficking drugs from Spain to Europe has been dismantled. Sixteen people have been detained in Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Murcia, some of them have been sentenced previously for crimes carried out in Poland.

Two of those arrested were detained for trafficking drugs in Marbella and trying to bribe agents of la Policia Nacional with 10,000 euros.

In a collaborative operation with the Vigilancia Aduanera de la Agencia Tributaria, la Policia Nacional have dismantled a Polish-Danish criminal organisation predominantly dedicated to the trafficking of drugs from Spain to the rest of Europe, according to the press release.

A total of 16 people have been detained in the localities around Malaga, including Alhaurin de la Torre, Fuengirola, Marbella and Malaga, in municipalities around Murcia including Los Alcazares, Mazarron and Murcia, and in the localities around Barcelona including Premia de Dalt and Barcelona, and in the Alicante town of Orihuela.

The investigations started during summer 2020, when the group made contact in Spain with a woman of Colombian origin known for her links with trafficking cocaine, with whom they tried to establish a shipping line of drugs by air from Columbia to the Netherlands.

The organisation was made up of Poles, some of them already with criminal records in Poland for having belonged to different criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking or for the use of violence in their criminal activity.

At the head of the organisation was two Danes, established in Barcelona, that also held criminal histories in Denmark.

